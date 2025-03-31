AECOM Secures Key Contract to Boost Hong Kong Development

AECOM ACM, a global leader in infrastructure, continues to benefit from strong demand across its end markets and diverse client base. This strength is reflected in its robust backlog, driven by a steady flow of contracts. In a recent milestone, AECOM, as part of a joint venture, secured a contract from Hong Kong’s Civil Engineering and Development Department (“CEDD”) for the design and construction of Package 3 of the First Phase Development of the New Territories North – San Tin / Lok Ma Chau Development Node. A key component of the Northern Metropolis initiative, this project will support a population of 2.5 million while driving economic growth, innovation and sustainable urban development.

Strengthening AECOM’s Market Position

This contract strengthens AECOM’s position as a key player in large-scale infrastructure projects. Ian Chung, AECOM’s Asia chief executive, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering technical excellence, digitalized solutions and nature-positive approaches. With this project, AECOM further cements its role in shaping Hong Kong’s future as a smart, resilient and sustainable city.

AECOM’s Comprehensive Development Scope

In partnership with AtkinsRéalis, AECOM will provide a full suite of services, including design, construction supervision, site formation, urban-rural integration and environmental monitoring. The 190-hectare development will support innovation and technology industries, residential spaces and commercial hubs, with a completion target of 2038. AECOM’s design strategy emphasizes balancing development with environmental and cultural conservation, integrating open spaces, revitalized rivers and climate-resilient infrastructure.

AECOM: Harnessing Digital Innovation

AECOM will lead the implementation of a unified digital twin platform for the San Tin Technopole project. This platform will streamline planning and execution, aligning with Hong Kong’s Smart City strategy and government initiatives like Common Spatial Data Infrastructure and Integrated Capital Works Platform. The use of digital solutions will enhance project efficiency and sustainability.



Building on its 40-year experience in Hong Kong’s urban development, AECOM continues its long-standing partnership with CEDD. The firm is also advancing Package 1 of the San Tin project and conducting an investigation study for the 348-hectare Sam Po Shue Wetland Conservation Park. These initiatives reinforce AECOM’s commitment to delivering transformative, future-ready infrastructure that supports economic and environmental sustainability in the region.

Strong Backlog Growth Bodes Well for AECOM

AECOM has been witnessing robust prospects in each of its segments. Currently, it has a good visibility of a strong backlog and pipelines for the upcoming quarters. Owing to the improving global scenario, which is fostering infrastructural demand, there has been an increase in demand for ACM’s services. This improving trend is reflected in the company’s backlog levels. In the fiscal first quarter, ACM gained market share at a record pace, achieving a 100% win rate in its largest and most strategic pursuits. AECOM also recorded its 17th consecutive quarter with a book-to-burn ratio above 1, including a 1.2 ratio in both the Americas and International design businesses, contributing to a 1.1 ratio enterprise-wide. As of the fiscal first quarter 2025-end, the total backlog was $23.88 billion, up from $23.32 billion reported in the prior-year period.

Infrastructure Demand Aids AECOM, EMCOR, MasTec & Comfort Systems

AECOM and other companies involved in infrastructural activities, such as EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, MasTec MTZ and Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX are expected to benefit from opportunities in the United States from the administration’s focus on economic growth, deregulation and energy independence. These factors are expected to attract capital investment and drive demand for world-class infrastructure, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook for fiscal 2025 and beyond.



EMCOR is benefiting from resilient demand for its services, primarily in semiconductors, data centers, manufacturing re-shoring, healthcare and institutional sectors. The remaining performance obligations, as of Dec. 31, 2024, were $10.1 billion, up 14.2% year over year.



On Feb. 3, 2025, EMCOR completed the acquisition of Miller Electric Company for $865 million in cash. The acquisition strengthens EMCOR’s position in high-growth sectors and enhances its electrical capabilities through a suite of complementary and comprehensive mission-critical services.



MasTec is benefiting from its diversified business model and strategic acquisitions. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had an 18-month backlog of $14.3 billion (a record high for the company), up 15.2% year over year and 3.2% sequentially. This upside was driven by strong bookings of Clean Energy and Infrastructure projects. The ability to secure new contracts across multiple infrastructure verticals has reinforced MasTec’s long-term growth potential.



Comfort Systems’ record backlog, robust demand from industrial and technology sectors and expanding modular capabilities provide a solid foundation for future growth. The acquisition of Century Contractors in early 2025 added further momentum, bringing in an estimated $90 million in annual revenues. These acquisitions strengthened Comfort Systems' footprint in key markets like North Carolina and enhanced its capacity to meet growing customer demands in mechanical contracting.

