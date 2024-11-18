News & Insights

Stocks
ACM

Aecom reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.27, consensus $1.25

November 18, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $4.11B, consensus $4.12B. “We delivered strong results that reflect the strength of our strategy and our competitive advantage, including exceeding the mid-points of our previously-increased EBITDA and EPS guidance and generating record free cash flow,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s (ACM) chief executive officer. “As our largest markets now have certainty following recent elections, several growth opportunities are emerging. In the U.S., our largest market, the incoming Trump Administration’s emphasis on a strong economy requires a foundation of world-class infrastructure, which plays to our strengths. Importantly, we are investing at record levels to create new higher-margin platforms, in business development and in technical excellence, which positions us for continued success. This is evident in our consistently high win rate, record backlog and pipeline, as well as our expectation for another year of strong financial performance, including double-digit EPS growth.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.