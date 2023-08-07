AECOM Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AECOM (ACM):

Earnings: -$134.70 million in Q3 vs. $101.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.97 in Q3 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $132.0 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.94 per share Revenue: $3.66 billion in Q3 vs. $3.24 billion in the same period last year.

