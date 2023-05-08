AECOM Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $118.2 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $49.0 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $128.5 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.49 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $118.2 Mln. vs. $49.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $3.49 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

