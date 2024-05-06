AECOM Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.01 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $76.62 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $141.7 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $3.94 billion from $3.49 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.01 Mln. vs. $76.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.01 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.94 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 - $4.45

