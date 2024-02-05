AECOM Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $94.44 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $87.95 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $143.8 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $3.90 billion from $3.38 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $94.44 Mln. vs. $87.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $3.90 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 - $4.55

