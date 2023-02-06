AECOM Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $87.9 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $61.5 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $120.5 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $3.38 billion from $3.27 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $87.9 Mln. vs. $61.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.

