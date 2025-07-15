AECOM Prices Offering Of US$1.2 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced the pricing of its offering of US$1.2 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2033. The senior notes will pay interest semiannually in arrears at a rate of 6.0% and will mature on August 1, 2033, unless earlier redeemed in accordance with their terms. The senior notes will be guaranteed by certain of the company's subsidiaries.

AECOM expects to close the sale of the senior notes on or about July 22, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

AECOM said it plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the senior notes, together with cash on hand, to purchase its outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2027 pursuant to AECOM's concurrent cash tender offer for any and all of the outstanding 2027 Notes, and redeem any 2027 Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer and to pay related fees and expenses.

