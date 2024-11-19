Aecom price target raised to $118 from $99 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Aecom (ACM) to $118 from $99 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, stating that “some high quality characteristics” beared fruit in Q4 and that FY25 guidance showed visibility to stable growth even though it is second half weighted. Aecom raised its dividend 18%, “suggesting confidence in the business model,” adds the analyst, who raised estimates.

