AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AECOM

The insider, Chuan Sheng Chiao, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$833k worth of shares at a price of US$38.57 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$67.52. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 36% of Chuan Sheng Chiao's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Chuan Sheng Chiao.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$752k for 21.34k shares. But they sold 21.59k shares for US$833k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ACM Insider Trading Volume April 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AECOM insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$111m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AECOM Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AECOM shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the AECOM insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AECOM. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for AECOM you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

