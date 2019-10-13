US Markets

AECOM nears $2.4 bln sale of management services unit-Bloomberg

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published

U.S. construction and engineering firm AECOM is nearing a $2.4 billion deal to sell its management services unit to a consortium of private equity firms, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. construction and engineering firm AECOM ACM.N is nearing a $2.4 billion deal to sell its management services unit to a consortium of private equity firms, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

The deal to sell the unit to the consortium of private equity firms that includes Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities could be announced as early as Monday, the report said.

Earlier this year, AECOM had announced plans to spin off its management services division, after which activist investor Starboard Value urged the company to consider a strategic review of its assets.

AECOM and Lindsay Goldberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. American Securities declined to comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067497625;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular