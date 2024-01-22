News & Insights

AECOM JV To Provide Inspection Services For Kensico - Eastview Connection Project

January 22, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced that the New York City Department of Environmental Protection has selected an AECOM joint venture to provide inspection services for the Kensico - Eastview Connection project. The JV will oversee the delivery of the Kensico Third Conveyance Tunnel, which will supply water from the Kensico Reservoir to the Catskill-Delaware Ultra Violet Disinfection Facility in Eastview, New York.

AECOM said the project is part of a larger effort by the NYCDEP to upgrade and modernize the city's aging water supply infrastructure.

