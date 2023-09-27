AECOM Joint Venture Secures Contract From USACE

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) on Wednesday announced that a joint venture between the company and Black & Veatch, called AECOM-B&V Lakes and Rivers JV, has been selected by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to provide architectural and engineering services for infrastructure projects in 17 states within the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, as well as nationwide.

The contract, funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is a multiple-award contract with a five-year term.

The contract includes projects such as sustainable design, renovation, and modernization of critical infrastructure, mitigating flood risks as well as stand-alone buildings and ecosystem restoration.

Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM's National Governments business said, "This important work ties directly to our firmwide environmental, social, and governance objectives, which are rooted in our commitment to delivering a better world, and we look forward to teaming with Black & Veatch on this transformative program."

