AECOM Guides FY23 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (ACM) initiated adjusted earnings and organic net service revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share on organic net service revenue growth of approximately 8% and actual NSR growth, which incorporates the impact of the strong U.S. dollar, of approximately 4%.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.65 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

AECOM is also on track to deliver on its long-term fiscal 2024 financial targets, including adjusted earnings of more than $4.75 per share.

