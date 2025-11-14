AECOM Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

AECOM ACM is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) results on Nov. 17, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2% and grew 15.5% year over year. Revenues marginally missed the consensus mark by 0.6% but grew 6.1% year over year.

AECOM’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%.

ACM’s Trend in Estimate Revision

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $1.34 over the past 60 days. However, the estimated figure indicates a 5.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EPS of $1.27 per share.

The estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.95 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7.4%.

Factors Likely to Influence AECOM’s Q4 Results

AECOM’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to reflect year-over-year growth, driven by ongoing benefits from the robust public infrastructure spending trends backed by several federal and state initiatives, including the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act in the United States. Besides the domestic market, favorable trends in the international markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and the Middle East, are likely to have aided the incremental performance.

The growing opportunities across key market segments, including AI (with data centers taking the major share), water, transportation, aviation, coastal protection and electricity are boding well. These favorable market trends are expected to have been mirrored through a growing project pipeline, resulting in robust backlog growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth quarter’s net service revenues for the Americas and International segments is pegged at $1.15 billion and $799 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.5% and 6%, respectively.

Moreover, the company’s restructuring efforts and balanced capital allocation strategy are expected to have further supported operational efficiency and profitability structure in the quarter to be reported, besides external factors. The bottom line of ACM is expected to have increased year over year, backed by improved top-line leverage and minimal restructuring costs.

Although geopolitical risks, tariff-related concerns and foreign currency challenges are concerning, AECOM’s approach toward continuous innovation, effective capital management and project activities across a diversified portfolio is expected to boost growth in the upcoming terms.

What the Zacks Model Unveils About AECOM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AECOM this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. However, this is not the case here.

AECOM’s Earnings ESP: ACM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of AECOM: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Construction Releases

Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported solid results for the third quarter of 2025, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines grew year over year.

Quanta expects revenues between $27.8 billion and $28.2 billion (up from $27.4 billion and $27.9 billion), and adjusted EPS in the range of $10.33 to $10.83 (compared with the prior estimate of $10.28 to $10.88). Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to range from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion (compared with the prior estimate of $2.76 billion to $2.89 billion).

Fluor Corporation FLR reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line grew, but the top line declined.

Fluor’s results reflect increased execution activities across several large projects in all of the company’s segments, as well as the sale of NuScale. Fluor’s 2025 outlook appears promising, supported by new service contracts with the U.S. Air Force, additional work for the intelligence community and projects for the National Cancer Institute. On the nuclear enrichment front, Fluor remains well-positioned across four active prospects.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM reported lower-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025. The quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but grew on a year-over-year basis.

Martin Marietta’s quarterly performance was backed by strong infrastructure activity, with nonresidential construction booming because of accelerated data center development, recovering warehouse sector and improving momentum in domestic manufacturing. Robust demand trends across its key end markets were favorable during the quarter.

