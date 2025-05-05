AECOM Earnings Results: $ACM Reports Quarterly Earnings

AECOM ($ACM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,867,100,000, missing estimates of $4,211,748,884 by $-2,344,648,884.

AECOM Insider Trading Activity

AECOM insiders have traded $ACM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAURAV KAPOOR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (PAO)) sold 42,400 shares for an estimated $4,890,416

DAVID Y. GAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,898 shares for an estimated $2,319,780.

AECOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of AECOM stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AECOM Government Contracts

We have seen $656,959,967 of award payments to $ACM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

