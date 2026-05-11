AECOM Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $184.10 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $154.09 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $205.4 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.801 billion from $3.771 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $184.10 Mln. vs. $154.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.801 Bln vs. $3.771 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.90 To $ 6.10

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