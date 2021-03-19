Markets
AECOM Bags U.S. Air Force's Architect-Engineer NEXT 2021 Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM Inc. (ACM) announced Friday that it has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) to provide planning, design and construction management services through the Architect-Engineer NEXT 2021 contract for infrastructure and facilities globally.

The multiple-award contract, with a combined $2 billion program ceiling, includes a five year base period and one five year option.

AECOM has held AFCEC's predecessor architect-engineer contract for the last five years and was the number one service provider for dozens of projects around the world, including the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

