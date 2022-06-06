AECOM Bags Mine Clean-up Project In Canada

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) on Monday said it has been awarded a contract by Public Services and Procurement Canada for the Faro Mine Remediation Project.

Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

Faro Mine Remediation Project is one of the largest and most complex abandoned mine clean-up projects in Canada, AECOM said.

The contract, on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, to perform remediation plan design and quality assurance support services for the project, will run through March 2024 with a chance of extension.

"Our team has been involved in the Faro Mine remediation for over fifteen years and we're enormously honored to expand our partnership with the Government of Canada to help deliver this critical work, protecting our environment and restoring traditional territory for the surrounding communities," said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM's Canada region.

