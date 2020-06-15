Aecom Appoints Troy Rudd As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aecom (ACM) said that it has appointed Troy Rudd, currently AECOM's Chief Financial Officer, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2020.

Rudd will assume the role from Michael Burke, who previously announced his plans to retire. Since joining Aecom in 2009, Rudd has held key leadership roles, including operational and financial responsibility for AECOM's Americas Design and Consulting Services business.

The company also announced the appointment of Lara Poloni, currently Aecom's Chief Executive of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, to President of Aecom, effective October 1, 2020.

Poloni has held significant leadership positions across her 25-plus year tenure with Aecom, including Chief Executive of Aecom's Australia and New Zealand operations from 2014 before moving into her current Chief Executive of EMEA role in October 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.