AECOM Appoints Jennifer Aument As Chief Executive Of Global Transportation Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AECOM Inc. (ACM), an infrastructure consulting firm, said Tuesday it has appointed Jennifer Aument as chief executive of its global Transportation business and Drew Jeter as chief executive of its global Program Management business. Aument's appointment is effective April 5, 2021, and Jeter's appointment is effective January 25, 2021.

In her new role, Aument will oversee AECOM's global Transportation design business to drive innovative transportation solutions that better advance its clients' goals of delivering safe, sustainable and cost-effective transportation systems.

Jeter will lead AECOM's global Program Management business, focusing on leveraging the company's technical expertise to provide front-end advisory services for large capital programs and to more holistically manage clients' programs to best achieve their objectives throughout the project lifecycle.

Aument joins AECOM from Transurban, where she served most recently as president and CEO of its North American business. Aument oversaw development, financing, delivery and operations of major toll road infrastructure in the United States and Canada. This includes the company's $4 billion Express Lanes network in Virginia.

Jeter has more than 35 years of experience leading the development and delivery of technically complex, multi-billion-dollar facilities and infrastructure. He comes to AECOM after holding global program management leadership roles at Hill International, Jacobs and CH2M where he oversaw the delivery of more than $300 billion of capital infrastructure programs.

