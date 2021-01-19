Markets
ACM

AECOM Appoints Jennifer Aument As Chief Executive Of Global Transportation Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AECOM Inc. (ACM), an infrastructure consulting firm, said Tuesday it has appointed Jennifer Aument as chief executive of its global Transportation business and Drew Jeter as chief executive of its global Program Management business. Aument's appointment is effective April 5, 2021, and Jeter's appointment is effective January 25, 2021.

In her new role, Aument will oversee AECOM's global Transportation design business to drive innovative transportation solutions that better advance its clients' goals of delivering safe, sustainable and cost-effective transportation systems.

Jeter will lead AECOM's global Program Management business, focusing on leveraging the company's technical expertise to provide front-end advisory services for large capital programs and to more holistically manage clients' programs to best achieve their objectives throughout the project lifecycle.

Aument joins AECOM from Transurban, where she served most recently as president and CEO of its North American business. Aument oversaw development, financing, delivery and operations of major toll road infrastructure in the United States and Canada. This includes the company's $4 billion Express Lanes network in Virginia.

Jeter has more than 35 years of experience leading the development and delivery of technically complex, multi-billion-dollar facilities and infrastructure. He comes to AECOM after holding global program management leadership roles at Hill International, Jacobs and CH2M where he oversaw the delivery of more than $300 billion of capital infrastructure programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular