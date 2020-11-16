AECOM Announces Think And Act Globally Strategy; Lifts Repurchase Authorization To $1 Bln

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) announced its Think and Act Globally strategy which is focused on extending the company's global expertise to each of its projects around the world, transforming the way it delivers work through technology and digital platforms, and enhancing its position as a leading Environment, Social & Governance company. The company also announced the expansion of its Executive Leadership Team with the appointments of Todd Battley as Chief Strategy Officer, Shirley Adams as Chief Human Resources Officer and Sarah Urbanowicz as Chief Information Officer.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has increased the authorization in its existing stock repurchase program to $1 billion from $305 million.

