AECOM Announces Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.47 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $105.62 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AECOM reported adjusted earnings of $141.0 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $3.84 billion from $3.43 billion last year.

AECOM earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $25.47 Mln. vs. $105.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.84 Bln vs. $3.43 Bln last year.

