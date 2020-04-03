AECOM Announces Actions To Mitigate Impacts Of Pandemic - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) said it has implemented immediate actions to mitigate financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes a temporary 20% reduction in salaries among the Board of Directors, executive leadership team and other senior leaders.

AECOM said it will continue to work with its federal, state and local clients, as well as engage with government officials, to aid both immediate and long-term demands created by the coronavirus crisis and as funding from economic stimulus programs begins to enter the market. This includes the $2.2 trillion emergency aid package approved by U.S. Congress.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.