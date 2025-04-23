Markets
ACM

AECOM Acquires Allen Gordon

April 23, 2025 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) has acquired Scotland-based Allen Gordon LLP, a provider of technical design and advisory services to the U.K. & Ireland water and energy sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company said, with the addition of the Allen Gordon team, the UK&I Water and Energy teams are even better positioned to strengthen its offering with existing client base.

Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe & India region, said: "Allen Gordon has trusted relationships with key clients across the region and maintains substantial framework capacity from repeat clients that provides tremendous opportunities for growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.