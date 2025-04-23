AECOM Acquires Allen Gordon

(RTTNews) - AECOM (ACM) has acquired Scotland-based Allen Gordon LLP, a provider of technical design and advisory services to the U.K. & Ireland water and energy sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The company said, with the addition of the Allen Gordon team, the UK&I Water and Energy teams are even better positioned to strengthen its offering with existing client base.

Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM's Europe & India region, said: "Allen Gordon has trusted relationships with key clients across the region and maintains substantial framework capacity from repeat clients that provides tremendous opportunities for growth."

