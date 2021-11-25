AECOM (ACM) Wins Seats on TfL Engineering Consultancy Framework

AECOM ACM has secured seats on more than 30 Lots of the Transport for London (TfL) Engineering Consultancy Framework. This also includes positions on the strategic Multidisciplinary Engineering Services and Multidisciplinary Rail Engineering Services Lots.



AECOM’s shares edged up marginally by 0.49% during the regular trading session on Nov 24, 2021.



This four-year framework will enable AECOM to provide a wide range of projects and programs across all TfL infrastructure. This comprises major station upgrades, surface works, oversite developments and line extensions. It is to be noted that this latest framework replaces the TfL Rail Engineering and Multidisciplinary Services frameworks.



Works under this framework Lots involve multidisciplinary engineering services, specialist engineering services, engineering architectural services, highways engineering and rail engineering.

Prospects Beyond the Border

Prospects of AECOM look promising beyond the borders. Owing to an improvement in the global economic scenario, the company is expecting better infrastructural prospects in the international market. AECOM has been benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and Australia. Overall, the international segment’s backlog grew 10.2% year over year to $5.21 billion for fiscal 2021, reflecting market share gains and visibility into growth. Management remains confident of attaining its goal of achieving double-digit International margins by 2024.



For instance, leading infrastructure and support services firm AECOM has been providing support to TfL since its inception across all transport modes. The company has been assisting in the delivery of transformative programs such as Crossrail, Cycle Superhighways and Healthy Streets. Other current projects with TfL include DLR Thamesmead and Bakerloo Line Extension.



Furthermore, AECOM’s performance across the Asia Pacific region continues to be led by strong public-sector infrastructure investment in Australia and New Zealand. The company’s transportation business in Australia is witnessing a steady rebound, thus supplementing growth. Overall, it can be said the global consensus toward the need for substantial infrastructure investments will boost the company’s growth drive. In Saudi Arabia, AECOM has invested resources to take advantage of a robust set of opportunities that include the $500-billion NEOM development.

Share Price Performance

The stock has rallied 50.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 36.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

