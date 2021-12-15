AECOM (ACM) Wins Hamad International Airport Expansion Deal

AECOM ACM has received a six-year program management services contract from the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management to support its Cargo Terminal 2 and Amiri Flight Facilities, part of the Hamad International Airport Expansion Program.



Per the contract, AECOM will provide project and construction management services for cargo terminal and ancillary supporting buildings including a veterinary inspection center, central utility plant, and infrastructure diversions. Going forward, a cargo bridging facility will be created to accommodate predicted overflow from Cargo Terminal 1. The cargo bridging facility will be prioritized for operational readiness before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar in November 2022.



AECOM’s chief executive for the Middle East & Africa, Hamed Zaghw, said, “We are fully committed to helping achieve the goals of the Hamad International Airport Expansion Project, which will prepare it for future growth and triple the airport’s overall cargo capacity. The project will enhance the delivery and processing of supplies and important cargo to Qatar, helping to meet the demands of its growing economy while significantly enhancing its global freight operations.”

Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical, and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government as well as environmental, energy, and water businesses. Currently, this leading professional, technical and management solution provider has been witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business.



AECOM has been benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and Australia. Overall, backlog from the international segment (which includes businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions) grew 10.2% year over year to $5.21 billion for fiscal 2021, reflecting market share gains and visibility into growth. Management remains confident of attaining its goal of achieving double-digit International margins by 2024.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has rallied 54.4% over a year compared with the industry’s 34.9% growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up 3.1% in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism over bottom-line growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s fiscal 2022 earnings indicates a 17% increase from the 2021 level. AECOM currently has good visibility into growth and a strong backlog for the upcoming quarters.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

