AECOM (ACM) Wins GTAA Contact for Master Planning Services

AECOM ACM has secured a contract from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (“GTAA”) to provide environmental master planning services.



The infrastructure consulting firm will offer the said services for Toronto Pearson International Airport and focus on important areas like climate change, carbon neutrality and emissions, strategic energy use, water management, natural environment and waste management. These services will enable GTAA to meet its environmental goals.



AECOM’s scope of work under this project includes the development of strategic plans for each GTAA environmental focus area. AECOM will be conducting baseline assessments for the focus areas; overseeing peer review and analysis of current strategies; identifying priority areas and related goals; preparing cost/benefit analysis for programs and targets; and recommending systems to monitor performance and communicate key metrics.

Infrastructural Push for Carbon-Free Energy Solutions: a Boon

Development and deployment of technology solutions across the full spectrum of decarbonization efforts, including carbon management mitigation and compliance consulting, as well as all facets of infrastructure for providing carbon-free energy solutions, will benefit the company going forward.



AECOM’s net service revenues or NSR — defined as revenues excluding subcontractor and other direct costs — have been benefiting from strength across core transportation, water and environment markets.



The company is prioritizing its investments in ESG or Environmental, Social and Governance and benefiting from a leading position in green building and green design, environmental compliance and remediation, energy efficiency and infrastructure resilience. Per the Engineering News-Record’s 2021 Design Survey, AECOM is the second-largest general architectural and engineering design firm, and the largest environmental engineering firm in the world.



Given the above-mentioned tailwinds, shares of AECOM have risen 7.4% against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 0.3% rise in the past year.



Zacks Rank

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

