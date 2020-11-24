AECOM (ACM) Wins Deal for US Air Force Academy's Sijan Hall

AECOM ACM has received a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, for a modernization project at Sijan Hall located north of Colorado Springs, CO.



Per this $25-million design contract, the company will design the renovation of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 700,000-square-foot Sijan Hall, the second-largest dormitory in the United States with 2,200 beds. Sijan Hall is situated in the campus’ Cadet Area, which is a National Historic Landmark District. The contract requires a complex five-phase renovation that will allow Sijan Hall to remain occupied throughout construction.



Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president said, "AECOM’s strong in-house multi-disciplinary capabilities and track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to help modernize the cadet experience."



AECOM’s scope of work at the U.S. Air Force Academy includes the ongoing restoration of the iconic Cadet Chapel, the design of the new U.S. Air Force Center for Cyber Innovation (Cyberworx), and the historic Kettle Creek Dam, as well as master planning, facility assessments, building renovations, environmental services, along with airfield designs.

Share Price Performance

AECOM’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. It is witnessing robust prospects in all segments. The company’s net service revenues or NSR — defined as revenues excluding subcontractor and other direct costs — have been benefiting from strength across core transportation, water and environment markets. Also, the solid pipeline in the construction management business unlocks significant opportunities for AECOM. The company has been pursuing sizable opportunities across core building, stadia and aviation markets. This underpins its expectation for growth in 2021 and beyond.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same space include KBR, Inc. KBR, Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR and Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



KBR’s earnings estimates for the current year have risen 2.4% over the past 30 days.



Altair’s earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 100% over the past 30 days.



Willdan’s earnings estimates for the current year have increased 119.3% over the past 30 days.

