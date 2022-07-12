AECOM (ACM) to Restore & Build OCPS' Schools & Facilities

AECOM ACM won a contract from Florida-based Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) to provide program management services for its capital facility program.



The scope of this five-year contract includes program and project planning, procurement, and contracting support; schedule development and control; design management; cost estimating; management of construction and project closeout; and the implementation of software solutions for program management and facility condition assessments.



Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East & Latin America region, said, “We look forward to partnering with OCPS on this time-sensitive program to implement an outcome-driven approach that aligns its educational goals with a streamlined delivery of facility improvements. OCPS is continuing to transform how young minds are educated for decades to come, and we’re immensely proud to support the district as a trusted program manager that is aligned with its mission of creating enriching and diverse pathways that help lead its students to success.”



The district-wide program entails remodeling, renovations, and additions to existing schools and facilities and the construction of new schools and facilities.



Since 1999 through 2015, AECOM served as program manager for OCPS, working with district staff to help manage a $2.5 billion capital improvement program to build and renovate more than 125 schools.

Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government and environmental, energy and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.



This leading professional, technical and management solution provider is witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. It benefits from solid infrastructure spending in the U.K., Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.



Shares of the company have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry in the past three months.



AECOM is banking on strength across core transportation, water and environment markets and a solid backlog. Its focus on Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG-related services and digital initiatives is encouraging.

