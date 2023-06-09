AECOM (ACM) to Oversee VSP Expansion Delivery With Chemours

AECOM ACM received a contract from The Chemours Company to supervise the delivery of its Villers-Saint Paul (VSP), France-based green hydrogen production facility expansion.



AECOM’s global asset delivery expertise will help Chemours increase capacity and advance the technology of its Nafion Ion Exchange materials platform. Nafion Ion Exchange is a key component for electrolysers to produce green hydrogen, which will support the growing market demand for clean hydrogen generation.



ACM has already provided project management services for Chemours in the United States. Its environment team has also supported Chemours at VSP with permission assistance.



The company has been supporting French clients with environmental, engineering and project management services for various public and private sectors and project types.



The recent expansion is expected to benefit the local economy, as it will create new jobs and provide opportunities for other companies to collaborate with AECOM and Chemours. Also, the collaboration will solidify AECOM’s status as a leading partner in the development of green hydrogen.



Solid Project Execution & Strategic Initiatives Aid the Business

AECOM is a leading solutions provider supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government and environmental, energy and water businesses.



At the beginning of 2023, AECOM announced a strategic agreement with the Spanish infrastructure group — URBAS — to develop green hydrogen, green ammonia and biofuels projects. It is also part of a framework working on ATOME Energy’s green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Villeta, which is being supported by Paraguay’s National Electricity Commission.



AECOM has been trying to transform the company into a pure-play professional services firm to improve profitability and de-risk the business profile. To that end, it is exiting more than 30 countries globally to prioritize investments in markets with higher prospects and competitive advantages. After divesting the Management services and Power construction businesses, the company intends to exit at-risk construction and non-core oil and gas markets.



Management is focused on leveraging scale and technical leadership by simplifying the operating model to drive greater collaboration across the business and push digital innovation.



Further, improved profitability enables accelerated investments in organic growth and expanded digital capabilities through Digital AECOM, the company’s digital brand that includes a portfolio of products to better serve clients in their digital transformations. This will be a key contributor toward achieving the 17% longer-term margin target.

