AECOM (ACM) to Design North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant

AECOM’s ACM shares moved up 0.73% on Jun 15 after it received a design management contract from Metro Vancouver to design the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.



Per the deal, AECOM will provide design completion and construction management services to replace the existing Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant with a new tertiary treatment facility. This transition will serve approximately 250,000 residents in the Districts of West and North Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver and the Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.



Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business, stated, “The plant is critical to bolstering the resiliency of the community’s wastewater infrastructure while safeguarding its surrounding natural ecosystems. We’re proud to partner with our clients across the globe to help solve their multifaceted water challenges and set new standards for treatment.”



AECOM served as Metro Vancouver’s owner’s engineer since project initiation and will continue to assist as a design engineer and support. It will also help with procurement and project controls systems, lead construction monitoring, assist with commissioning and provide select operations support. The new facility will be constructed with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold and Envision Gold certification standards.



The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant features an enclosed, urban, modern design, including a public plaza, educational and community meeting spaces. It intends to deliver tertiary treatment, exceeding federal regulatory requirements for treatment technology and improving the quality of treated wastewater released into the marine environment.



The facility is expected to recover heat from treated effluent for internal and external use by the Lonsdale Energy Corporation as an alternative thermal energy source. The facility would also conserve water resources by harvesting rainwater and reclaiming treated effluent water for use within operations and other non-potable purposes.

Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government and environmental, energy and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.



This leading professional, technical and management solution provider is witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. It is benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the U.K., Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.



Shares of the company have gained 5.3% against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 2.9% fall in the past year.



AECOM has been banking on strength across core transportation, water, and environment markets and a solid backlog. Its focus on Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG-related services and digital initiatives are encouraging.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



KBR, Inc. KBR — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 — provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. Its mission-critical government services, high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, proprietary technology solutions and a significant increase in backlog (particularly in Government Solution) are expected to boost earnings for 2022.



KBR’s 2022 earnings are likely to rise 3.7%. This Zacks Rank #3 company has seen a 2% upward estimate revision for 2022 earnings over the past 30 days.



Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL — a Zacks Rank #2 company — has been benefiting from broad-based growth across the E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation solutions segments.



The consensus mark for Sterling’s 2022 earnings increased to $2.61 per share from $2.60 in the past 30 days. This suggests 7.9% year-over-year growth.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM — a Zacks Rank #2 company — is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and cost-saving efforts. Its sound shareholder-friendly policies add to its appeal.



Howmet Aerospace has seen an upward estimate revision from $1.38 per share to $1.41 for the 2022 bottom line in the past 60 days. This suggests 39.6% year-over-year growth.

