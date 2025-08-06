Is AECOM (ACM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aecom Technology (ACM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aecom Technology is one of 88 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aecom Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACM's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ACM has moved about 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aecom Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pacasmayo (CPAC). The stock has returned 21.3% year-to-date.

In Pacasmayo's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aecom Technology belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.4% so far this year, so ACM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Pacasmayo falls under the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.6%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Aecom Technology and Pacasmayo as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

