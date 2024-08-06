AECOM (ACM) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Backlog Up Y/Y

AECOM ACM posted decent third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top and the bottom line increased, backed by solid organic growth in net service revenues (NSR) in its reportable segments.



Shares of the technical and management support services provider rose 4.2% in the after-hours trading session on Aug 5, post-earnings release. Positive investor sentiments were observed as the company raised its earnings forecast for the fiscal 2024.

Delving Deeper

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, topping the consensus mark of $1.12 by 3.6% and increasing 23% from 94 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was backed by benefits received from high-returning organic growth initiatives.

Revenues of $4.15 billion rose 13% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted NSR moved up 8% year over year to $1.83 billion.

Segment Details

Americas’ revenues were $3.25 billion, up 15% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. NSR of $1.1 billion moved up 8% year over year, driven by solid end-market performances and continued addressable market expansion.



Adjusted operating income of $212 million was up 11% year over year. Adjusted operating margin (on an NSR basis) expanded 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 19.3%.



The total backlog at the fiscal third-quarter end was $17.35 billion compared with $16.86 billion a year ago.



International revenues were up 8% year over year to $904 million. NSR increased 7% year over year to $729 million, suggesting growth across largest markets.



Adjusted operating income in the segment rose 25% year over year to $85 million. Adjusted operating margin (on an NSR basis) also moved up 180 bps year over year to 11.7%. The upside was driven by increased focus on its highest-returning end markets.



The total backlog at the end of the quarter was $6.01 billion compared with $6.34 billion from a year ago.



AECOM Capital's quarterly revenues were $0.2 million.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted segment operating profit amounted to $261 million, up 19% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The segment’s adjusted operating margin (NSR) improved 60 bps to 15.2% year over year. The upside was driven by high-returning organic growth.



Adjusted EBITDA also rose 9% year over year to $247 million.

Backlog

As of the fiscal third quarter’s end, the total backlog was $23.36 billion compared with $23.21 billion reported in the prior-year period. The current backlog level includes 54.8% contracted backlog growth.



The design business backlog rose 3% to $21.89 billion. The metric was driven by a near-record win rate and continued strong end-market trends.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal third quarter, AECOM’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.6 billion compared with $1.19 billion at the end of Dec 31, 2023. The total debt (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs) as of Jun 30, 2024, was $2.54 billion, up from $2.22 billion at fiscal 2023-end.



At the fiscal third quarter’s end, operating cash flow increased 29% year over year to $529 million. Adjusted free cash flow also increased to $434 million from $328 million reported a year ago.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance Raised

The company still anticipates to generate organic NSR growth in the range of 8-10% in the fiscal 2024. It now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.45-$4.55, up from the prior projection of $4.35-$4.55. This indicates a 13-21% improvement from fiscal 2023 levels on a constant-currency basis, considering the mid-point of the guidance.



Also, it projects an adjusted operating margin of 15.6%, suggesting a 90-bps increase on a year-over-year basis. AECOM expects adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $1,075-$1,105 million compared with the prior expectation of $1,070-$1,105 million.



The company anticipates more than 100% adjusted net income to free cash flow conversion, an average fully diluted share count of 136 million and an effective tax rate of 25%. Also, it expects to deliver a return on invested capital of approximately 20% in the fiscal 2024.

Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



KBR, Inc. KBR reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



KBR performed well across key metrics and expects this trend to continue for the rest of the year. Driven by robust performance in its core business, KBR raised its adjusted EBITDA and cash flow guidance for 2024.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI reported solid results for second-quarter 2024, wherein earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



AWI’s growth trend was backed by solid contributions from the Mineral Fiber as well as Architectural Specialties segments. Growth was attributable to the increase in average unit value and volume. Also, contributions from recent acquisitions aided the uptrend.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK reported strong second-quarter 2024 earnings despite top-line woes. Although both earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line strengthened on a year-over-year basis.



ROCK has slightly reduced its net sales outlook for 2024 to reflect recent slower market conditions in both Residential and Renewables end markets, partially offset by strength in both Agtech and Infrastructure. Nonetheless, it remains focused on driving participation gains across the segments, with operational improvements to support solid second-half and full-year margin expansion and cash flow growth.

