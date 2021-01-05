AECOM (ACM) Offloads Civil Construction Business to Oroco Unit

AECOM ACM has wrapped up the divestiture of its civil construction business to affiliates of Oroco Capital. The company is winding up its at-risk construction businesses and is concentrating fully on consulting services. The company is continuously striving to execute its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) thoroughly across its business section.



Separately, the company also announced that it has completed nearly $150 million of share repurchases since its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings announcement on Nov 16, 2020. Since September 2020, the company has executed more than $600 million of share repurchases. As a result, diluted outstanding shares have been reduced by approximately 8%. AECOM now has approximately $850 million of repurchase capacity remaining under its existing $1-billion board authorization.

Restructuring Plan Bodes Well

To improve profitability and de-risk the business profile, AECOM has been executing a plan that would transform the company into a pure-play professional services firm. To that end, it is in the process of exiting more than 30 countries in order to prioritize investments in markets with higher prospects and competitive advantages. In January 2020, AECOM completed the sale of the management services business. In October 2020, it wrapped up the Power construction business divestiture. The company also intends to exit non-core oil and gas markets.



The company is focused on its Think and Act Globally strategy, which works on extending AECOM’s industry-leading, global expertise to each of its projects around the world, transforming the way it delivers work through technology and digital platforms, and enhancing its position as a leading ESG company.

Price Performance

Owing to contribution from AECOM’s businesses, shares of the company have surged 14.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 5.3% rally. The company’s performance is backed by solid backlog levels, having a record level backlog of nearly of $41.2 billion, as of fiscal 2020.

