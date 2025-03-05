Aecom (ACM) Down 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Aecom Technology (ACM). Shares have lost about 9.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Aecom due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

AECOM's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up, Backlog Up Y/Y

AECOM reported impressive results for first-quarter fiscal 2025, where earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis. Revenues also increased from the prior year, backed by solid organic net service revenues (“NSR”) growth in its design business.



The company raised its adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings forecast for fiscal 2025.



The company’s Think and Act Globally strategy is driving high win rates and a record backlog. AECOM is seeing positive results from its investment in the new Water and Environment Advisory business, having made several key hires. The company aims to double its net service revenues of $200 million from this business in the next three years.

Delving Deeper Into AECOM’s Q1 Results

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31, which topped the consensus mark of $1.10 by 19.1% and increased 24.8% from $1.05 reported in the prior-year quarter. The strong improvement was backed by benefits received from high-returning organic growth initiatives.



Revenues of $4.01 billion rose 3% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted NSR moved up 5.5% to $1.80 billion.

AECOM’s Segment Details

Americas’ revenues were $3.11 billion during the reported quarter, up 2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. NSR of $1.05 billion moved up 8% year over year, backed by 9% growth in the design business. This increase was driven by strong performance in the United States and Canada, supported by long-term investments in infrastructure, sustainability, resilience and energy.



Adjusted operating income of $196.9 million was up 10% year over year. Adjusted operating margin (on an NSR basis) expanded 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 18.7%. This growth was driven by solid organic expansion and effective execution. This rise enables further investments in AI, digital technologies and new platforms, including the Water & Environment Advisory business.



The total backlog at the fiscal first-quarter end was $17.5 billion compared with $17 billion a year ago.



International revenues were up 5% year over year to $902 million. During the quarter, NSR increased 2% year over year to $750.2 million.



Adjusted operating income in the segment rose 5% year over year to $80.8 million. Adjusted operating margin (on an NSR basis) also moved up 20 bps year over year to 10.8%. This was backed by continued strong execution and the benefits of actions to narrow its focus on high-returning opportunities across largest geographies.



The total backlog at the end of fiscal first quarter was flat year over year at $6.37 billion.



AECOM Capital's quarterly revenues were $0.2 million.

Operating Highlights of AECOM

Adjusted segment operating profit amounted to $239.6 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter. The segment’s adjusted operating margin (NSR) improved 40 bps to 15.4%. This upside was driven by high-returning organic growth.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% year over year to $271 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% also rose 20 bps year over year, backed by the company’s ongoing investments in high-margin organic growth and its continuous improvement initiatives.

AECOM’s Backlogs

As of the fiscal first quarter’s end, the total backlog was $23.88 billion compared with $23.32 billion reported in the prior-year period. The current backlog level includes 55.2% contracted backlog growth.



The design business backlog rose 3.5% to $22.61 billion. The metric was driven by a near-record win rate and continued strong end-market trends.



AECOM’s pipeline of opportunities increased to a new record, driven by double-digit growth in later-stage opportunities with award decisions expected over the next several quarters.

Liquidity & Cash Flow of AECOM

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, AECOM’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.58 billion, in-line with the figures of fiscal 2024-end. The total debt (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs) as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $2.55 billion, up from $2.54 billion at fiscal 2024-end.



At the fiscal first quarter’s end, operating cash flow increased 6% year over year to $151 million. Adjusted free cash flow also increased 28% to $111 million year over year.

AECOM’s Fiscal 2025 Guidance Updated

The company anticipates to generate 5-8% organic NSR growth in fiscal 2025. It expects adjusted EPS in the range of $5.05-$5.20 compared with the prior estimation of $5-$5.20. This indicates a 13% improvement from fiscal 2024 levels on a constant-currency basis, considering the mid-point of the guidance.



AECOM expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.175-$1.210 billion compared with the prior estimation of $1.17-$1.21 billion. This indicates 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 16.1-16.3% compared with 16.3% expected earlier, representing a 30 bps increase from fiscal 2024.



The company anticipates more than 100% adjusted net income to free cash flow conversion, an average fully diluted share count of 134 million and an effective tax rate of 24%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Aecom has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Aecom has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

