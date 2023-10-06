AECOM (ACM), DB Sterlin JV to Offer Program Management Services

AECOM ACM, along with its joint venture (JV) partner, DB Sterlin, has been selected to provide program management services to the Chicago Department of Water Management (“DWM”).



Under this three-year contract, this JV will be responsible for managing the capital improvement program for DWM’s facilities. As the facilities engage in delivering about 750 million gallons of drinking water to residents daily, the work under this contract will pivot around various DWM assets. The work comprises improvements to the 4,300-mile water distribution system, 12 pumping stations, and two of the world’s largest water purification plants.



Through the use of the latest methods in water main design and rehabilitation, this JV will identify and address critical water system vulnerabilities, mitigate corrosion, and limit impacts on the trees and vegetation. These work processes will support the ongoing delivery of high-quality drinking water and efficient management of waste and stormwater infrastructure as well as the replacement of 400,000 lead service lines across Chicago.



AECOM emanates optimistic views about the new contract as it believes that its partnership with DB Sterlin will strengthen its position in addressing one of the greatest health and equity challenges associated with water delivery in the U.S.

Solid Backlog Level Backs AECOM’s Growth Prospects

AECOM is witnessing robust prospects in all its segments despite the ongoing market uncertainty. Its service offerings in diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government as well as those in environmental, energy and water businesses have aided it immensely. The diversity and its focus on efficient service delivery have aided its backlog growth.



The company currently has good visibility of strong backlog and pipelines for the upcoming quarters. Its pipeline of opportunities is up in double digits in the Americas design business. Based on clients' strengthening funding backdrop, including benefits from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the United States, AECOM expects backlog to continue to grow.



At the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023, AECOM’s total backlog increased to $41.63 billion (including 10% growth in the design business) from $41.13 billion in the prior-year quarter. Overall, the company’s performance demonstrates that it has been outgrowing the industry organically and capturing market share.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have dwindled to 5% in the past month compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 9.4% decline. The downturn is most likely attributable to ongoing macroeconomic risks and the cyclical nature of the business.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nonetheless, ACM’s ongoing contract wins, which are driven by its digitalization efforts and increased public infrastructure spending, position it well to gain momentum in the upcoming period.

