AECOM About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ACM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/5/22, AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 7/22/22. As a percentage of ACM's recent stock price of $65.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACM's low point in its 52 week range is $58.36 per share, with $79.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.34.

In Friday trading, AECOM shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

