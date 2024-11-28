AECI Ltd’s Strategic Shift Amid Financial Challenges

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.
AECI Ltd has made substantial progress in its strategic transformation for 2024, achieving key milestones such as a new operating model and increased global mining explosives sales, despite facing challenges in the domestic market. Financially, the company reported a 4% decline in revenue and an 18% drop in EBITDA due to lower ammonia prices and reduced sales volumes. The company’s efforts in cost management and strategic initiatives aim to bolster profitability and lay a foundation for long-term growth.
