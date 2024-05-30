News & Insights

Stocks

AECI Ltd Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

At AECI Ltd’s centennial AGM held on May 28, 2024, shareholders passed most resolutions, with a notable exception being the rejection of the general authority to repurchase shares. Key approvals included the re-appointment of auditors, re-election of directors, and the passing of remuneration policies. Details of the votes showed strong support for the resolutions, with high percentages of votes cast in favor.

For further insights into GB:87FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.