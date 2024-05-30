AECI Ltd Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

At AECI Ltd’s centennial AGM held on May 28, 2024, shareholders passed most resolutions, with a notable exception being the rejection of the general authority to repurchase shares. Key approvals included the re-appointment of auditors, re-election of directors, and the passing of remuneration policies. Details of the votes showed strong support for the resolutions, with high percentages of votes cast in favor.

