AECI Ltd Proposes Guarantor Changes in Bond Program

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced its intention to release Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited from its role as an original guarantor under its ZAR5 billion Domestic Medium Term Note Programme. The company is seeking written consent from noteholders to amend the terms and conditions, facilitating the disposal of Much Asphalt. This move is part of AECI’s strategic adjustments within its bond program, impacting senior floating rate notes due in 2026 and 2028.

