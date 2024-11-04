News & Insights

Stocks

AECI Ltd Proposes Guarantor Changes in Bond Program

November 04, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced its intention to release Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited from its role as an original guarantor under its ZAR5 billion Domestic Medium Term Note Programme. The company is seeking written consent from noteholders to amend the terms and conditions, facilitating the disposal of Much Asphalt. This move is part of AECI’s strategic adjustments within its bond program, impacting senior floating rate notes due in 2026 and 2028.

For further insights into GB:87FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.