News & Insights

Stocks

AECI Ltd Declares 5.5% Cash Dividend

May 21, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced a gross cash dividend of 5.5% per annum for its preference shareholders, to be paid on June 21, 2024. The dividend, declared in pound sterling, translates to 63.59400 ZAR cents per share before tax, with a 20% withholding tax applicable for non-exempt shareholders. Investors must finalize any changes to their address or dividend instructions by June 11, 2024, and trading will transition from ‘cum’ to ‘ex-dividend’ starting June 12, 2024.

For further insights into GB:87FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.