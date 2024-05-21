AECI Ltd Declares 5.5% Cash Dividend

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has announced a gross cash dividend of 5.5% per annum for its preference shareholders, to be paid on June 21, 2024. The dividend, declared in pound sterling, translates to 63.59400 ZAR cents per share before tax, with a 20% withholding tax applicable for non-exempt shareholders. Investors must finalize any changes to their address or dividend instructions by June 11, 2024, and trading will transition from ‘cum’ to ‘ex-dividend’ starting June 12, 2024.

