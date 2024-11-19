AECI Ltd Announces Cumulative Preference Dividend

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

AECI Ltd has declared a 5.5% cumulative preference share dividend, payable on December 13, 2024. Investors holding shares by December 6, 2024, will receive their dividends in either South African rand or British pounds, depending on their location. This announcement could interest shareholders focused on dividend yields and currency exchange impacts.

For further insights into GB:87FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.