AECI Ltd Announces Cumulative Preference Dividend

November 19, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

AECI Ltd (GB:87FZ) has released an update.

AECI Ltd has declared a 5.5% cumulative preference share dividend, payable on December 13, 2024. Investors holding shares by December 6, 2024, will receive their dividends in either South African rand or British pounds, depending on their location. This announcement could interest shareholders focused on dividend yields and currency exchange impacts.

For further insights into GB:87FZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

