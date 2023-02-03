Markets
Aearo, 3M Continue To Engage In Mediation Discussions

February 03, 2023 — 09:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aearo and 3M (MMM) Friday announced an intend to continue to engage in mediation discussions toward a global resolution.

Aearo and 3M will try to find a path forward toward a prompt and complete resolution for all parties. The companies said the efforts to resolve ongoing Combat Arms earplugs litigation are different from those involving the LTL Management case.

Aearo and 3M will continue to vigorously defend their position regarding this motion, in the multi-district litigation, and in pursuing their appeals. Oral arguments for the appeals are scheduled to be held during the week of May 1, 2023.

