AEA, Bridges partner for $400 mln blank-check company -sources

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investment firms AEA Investors LP and Bridges Fund Management Ltd plan to raise $400 million in an initial public offering for a new blank-check acquisition company with a focus on socially responsible investing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The pair have partnered to form AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, a special purpose acquisition company and will look to merge with a business that is working toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the sources said.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals were approved unanimously by U.N. member nations in 2015, with a 15-year deadline.

The SPAC will be co-led by AEA's John Garcia and Bridges' Michele Giddens, the sources added, requesting anonymity as the details of the SPAC are not yet public.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp declined to comment.

New York-based AEA is private equity firm with over $15 billion in assets under management. Bridges is a private equity firm based in London with a particular focus on impact investing.

SPACs raise money in an IPO to pursue an acquisition without telling their investors in advance which specific company they will buy.

