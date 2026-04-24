AE Red Holdings Just sold 2.7 Million Redwire Shares for $28.4 Million -- Should You Drop the Space and Defense Stock?

Key Points

The investment vehicle and 10% owner sold 2,744,259 shares indirectly for a total transaction value of ~$28.41 million at a weighted average price of around $10.35 per share.

This disposition represented 11.32% of Red Holdings, LLC AE’s indirect holdings in Redwire Corporation, reducing indirect ownership from ~24.24 million to ~21.49 million shares.

All shares were disposed of through indirect entities, with no direct holdings before or after the transaction; voting and dispositive control is attributed through multiple affiliated funds and entities as detailed in the filing footnotes.

Red Holdings, LLC AE retains 21,494,349 shares of Common Stock (indirect) in Redwire Corporation following the transaction.

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Red Holdings, LLC AE, an investment vehicle serving as 10% owner and director, reported the indirect sale of 2,744,259 shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) in multiple open-market transactions on April 20 and April 21, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $28.41 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 2,744,259 Shares sold (indirect) 2,744,259 Transaction value $28.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 21,494,349 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Key questions

What proportion of Red Holdings, LLC AE’s position was impacted by this sale?

The 2,744,259 shares sold represented 11.32% of Red Holdings, LLC AE’s indirect holdings in Redwire Corporation at the time of the transaction, with total indirect ownership reduced from approximately 24.24 million to 21.49 million shares.

The 2,744,259 shares sold represented 11.32% of Red Holdings, LLC AE’s indirect holdings in Redwire Corporation at the time of the transaction, with total indirect ownership reduced from approximately 24.24 million to 21.49 million shares. Were there any direct holdings involved or affected?

No direct holdings were reported before or after the transaction; all activity was conducted via indirect entities as specified in the filing footnotes, with control attributed to affiliated funds managed through AE Industrial Partners structures.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 21/04/26) $10.31 Market capitalization $2 billion Revenue (TTM) $335.38 million 1-year price change 10.5%

Company snapshot

Provides mission-critical space solutions and components, including antennas, advanced sensors, solar arrays, composite booms, payload adapters, and proprietary digital engineering software.

Operates a mixed business model combining product manufacturing, on-orbit servicing, and a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for digital spacecraft engineering and simulation.

Serves national security, civil, and commercial space markets across the United States and select international geographies.

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in advanced aerospace components and digital engineering solutions. With a focus on innovation, the company leverages proprietary technology to support both government and commercial space missions. Redwire's integrated approach and global reach position it as a key supplier in the evolving space sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Redwire stock has had a bumpy year, underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 25 percentage points, but it’s seen higher highs and lower lows. As a defense and space infrastructure specialist, Redwire is well positioned to benefit from the dual narratives of heightened defense spending and expanded interest in space exploration.

Space-related stocks and investment stories are back in the news amid a pending SpaceX initial public offering (IPO). Redwire is a SpaceX partner, having supported several SpaceX cargo resupply missions and recently launching a cancer therapy investigation on the SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

In April, Redwire also announced it had been awarded $20 million in purchase orders from the Navy and Marine Corps for tactical uncrewed aircraft systems. Shares have risen about 7.5% this month.

However, the company is in a high-growth phase and is currently not profitable. It reported a net loss of over $226 million in 2025 despite growing revenue to approximately $335 million, and profitability according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) is not expected until at least 2027 or 2028.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redwire. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.