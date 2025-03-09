$AE Earnings Preview: Recent $AE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$AE ($AE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $718,945,150 and earnings of $0.17 per share.
$AE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $AE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 125,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,718,750
- CHICAGO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 96,624 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,647,556
- FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 80,794 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,181,438
- AEGIS FINANCIAL CORP removed 70,089 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,645,859
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 63,810 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,408,827
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 51,542 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,945,710
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC removed 40,813 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,540,690
