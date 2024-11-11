Adyton Resources Grants Stock Options and RSUs

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSE:ADY) has released an update.

Adyton Resources Corporation has granted 7,250,000 stock options and 1,100,000 restricted share units to its officers, directors, and employees as part of their incentive plans. These grants are subject to specific vesting requirements and resale restrictions, aligning with the company’s strategic goals.

