Adyton Resources’ Fergusson Gold Project Gains Momentum

May 29, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSE:ADY) has released an update.

Adyton Resources Corporation is advancing its Fergusson Island Gold Project with a recent site visit by East Vision International Holdings PTE Ltd. (EVIH) to commence feasibility study and bulk sample planning. This follows a US$ 9.5M Investment and Development Agreement aimed at constructing a 2 million ton Run Of Mill mining and processing operation. The visit, which included government mining officers, was pivotal for EVIH to assess the site’s current infrastructure and to meet with local stakeholders.

