Adyen turns the page with "more realistic" targets, shares soar

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

November 09, 2023 — 07:41 am EST

Written by Danilo Masoni, Olivier Sorgho, Piotr Lipinski for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Adyen ADYEN.AS soared 34% on Thursday, as analysts welcomed the digital payment firm's "more realistic" medium-term guidance, while third-quarter growth eased some worries about a sector facing an investor exodus.

Investors have grown increasingly cautious about digital payments companies. Stretched valuations have come under pressure from higher interest rates and global funding of fintech deals has dropped sharply.

Tougher regulatory scrutiny has also weighed given rising fraud flagged by the likes of Worldline WLN.PA.

Adyen on Wednesday cut its medium-term sales target, prompting JPMorgan analysts to say the new forecast - while effectively a guidance cut - was actually positive because it was more realistic.

This marks a sharp contrast with the company's last set of results, released in August, that stripped 30% off the shares in a day, when Adyen missed first-half earnings estimates.

The company normally doesnt reportthird-quarter sales, but on Wednesday said they grew 22% year-on-year, which was "better-than-feared," according to Berenberg analysts.

They added that "2026 financial guidance is becoming more realistic".

Evercore EVI said the print was a "sigh of relief", pointing to results, new targets, and management signalling more discipline on operating expenses.

Adyen said it would slow hiring - a move welcomed by the market, as the company has faced higher wage costs in the United States, a key market, while some rivals there have slashed prices and lured inflation-hit customers.

Adyen shares - while heading for their best day ever as of 1140 GMT - are nonetheless down about 27% this year.

Shares in rivals such as France's Worldline WLN.PA were up 5%, while those in Italy's Nexi NEXII.MI were up 8%.

The Solactive payments index .SOLDPAY, which is down around 1.2% this year, was up 0.7% as of 1159 GMT.

